Experts call for unemployment reform in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State officials are working on ways to make it easier and faster for people to get their unemployment benefits.

The last few months have been extremely taxing on the system and, of course, the millions of people who lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

Experts want to see Michigan’s unemployment insurance program reformed so that it can protect workers who are supporting their families during the pandemic.

There has been a huge increase in complaints with the unemployment system. Those living in the state said the system is slow or denying benefits.

Claimant advocate Rachel Kohl was one of the experts on the call. She said the issues people are facing today are issues that have been happening since 2013.

“Claimants across Michigan have called us about these same issues and we have been on the ground fighting for them for years,” Kohl said. “These struggles are nothing new for us but nearly amplified by the amount of people applying all at once.”