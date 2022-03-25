LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A recent report on traffic stops in the Capital City from February 2021 to February 2022 breaks down common trends among more than 6,000 traffic stops made by the Lansing Police Department.

The ‘Lansing Police Department MATS Data Analysis for Year 21’ report was written by David Carter, Ph.D., and Joseph A. Schafer, Ph.D.

Carter is a professor of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University, and Schafer is a professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Saint Louis University.

Of the 6,116 stops conducted by Lansing Police, men were most likely to stopped.

Despite trends leaning towards Black people being pulled over in higher numbers compared to what is expected from census data, experts say that the trend is consistent with 21 years of data and that there is no evidence of biased policing practices.

THE BREAKDOWN

GENDER, RACE AND AGE OVERVIEW

Generally, men are more likely to be pulled over than women, and people between the ages of 20-29 were more commonly pulled over. Those aged 30-39 were the second most common age group to get pulled over.

Black people were the most common minority group to have been pulled over, comprising 38.7% of all traffic stops for the reporting year, despite only accounting for 23% of the population of Lansing.

Researchers say they are focusing on patterns rather than population.

“This is what the practice is across the country,” said Co-Author David Carter. “What you look for is patterns. Patterns in traffic stops, and patterns in discretionary searches.”

Carter continued to say that using census data to try and pinpoint biases in policing leaves too many variables to be used as a metric.

“To take a city like Lansing, that has a lot of suburbs, that has the state capital, with the university, there’s a lot of people coming in and out,” continued Carter. “So the demographic character of the public and the driving public out there varies. Sometimes it can vary on a daily basis.”

Carter also explains that police placement plays another factor since many times, police patrol sections that see the most calls. He says reviewing when officers decide to conduct a search plays a bigger role.

“So we look at consent searches and we look at those over the years and see if there are any patterns that stand out that there are more consent searches in a pattern for people of color,” said Carter.

Carter says the data review has been going for two decades and through out that time, few notable instances have been found of issues in police practices.

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department MATS Data Analysis for Year 21

How often are cars being searched? Whose cars are being searched?

There are circumstances in which police can search a vehicle without a search warrant:

Free and voluntary consent is given by the car’s driver

If police have the intention of arresting someone

A terry cursory search, in which officers are looking for weapons to protect themselves and others

If the car is being towed by police

If an officer sees illegal contraband in the car

A parolee is searched

During 82 traffic stops, items were found and/or seized by officials. The predominant kinds of contraband in the stops were alcohol and drugs.

Weapons were found in 6.8% of the searches.

The majority of the searches were conducted on an incident to arrest basis, with the next most common kind of searches being consensual.

Black people accounted for the majority of traffic stops with searches, with 167 searches out of 2,364 people being stopped. The report shows 3,009 White people were stopped, and there were 105 searches.

According to last year’s data, more than 50% of Black drivers pulled over were also searched compared to 34% of white drivers.

Approximately 53% of those searches found contraband in the first set of drivers while searches on White drivers found something 28% of the time.

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department MATS Data Analysis for Year 21

Of all of the searches conducted from February 2021 to February 2022, 83.4%, or 256 of those searches were of men. Only 16.6%, or 51 of those searched were women.

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department MATS Data Analysis for Year 21

Contraband discoveries occurred in 68 of the men searched, and 14 of the women searched.

Those between the ages of 20-39 were searched, accounting for 66.4% of searches.

TIME OF DAY, YEAR

You might want to watch your speed if you’re driving through Lansing for your morning commute.

The window of time that saw the most amount of traffic stops was between 6-8 a.m.

In 2021, the months that saw the highest number of traffic stops were July, August, and December.

July racked up an average of 27.9 traffic stops per day.

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department MATS Data Analysis for Year 21

TRAFFIC STOP OUTCOMES

Overall, arrests and warnings occurred more for men that were stopped and compared to women.

CITATIONS

Citations are the most common outcome of a traffic stop.

ARRESTS

Black women and Asian American men were the most common demographics to get arrested.

WARNINGS

Hispanic women and Black men were the most common demographics to get a warning from police.

REPORTS

Reporting was not a common outcome, but only 0.3% of Black men were reported by police.

Want to read the whole report? Click here.