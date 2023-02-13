LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unidentified flying objects have been brought down from skies across the United States, including the Great Lakes region.

Since the spy balloon from China, there have been three other objects that have been brought down from the sky.

That includes Feb. 10 from Alaska, Feb. 11 in Yukon, Canada, and the latest, Feb. 12 in Lake Huron.

“Obviously, we’ve all been watching all of these different objects, the balloon from 10 days ago or so now, three different objects that have been traversing North America,” said U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

According to Slotkin, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is paying close attention to instances like these.

Slotkin added that they have the discretion of bringing down anything they want over the U.S. homeland if deemed as an ‘immediate threat.’

“We watched it traverse from the Lake Michigan side to Lake Huron and they chose to shoot it down over Lake Huron so that we could have a chance of collecting what it was,” she said.

Michael McDaniel previously worked with Homeland Security, and he said these more recent objects aren’t the same as the first.

“These were much smaller, we don’t know whether they were all balloons, and we don’t know who launched them,” McDaniel said. “So, we have a different riddle this time.”

Although we don’t know the origin, owner, or capability of these recent objects, McDaniel added that their altitudes did present a threat to flights.

“Based upon all of that, I think that the administration out of an abundance of caution said ‘Well, the one thing that all three have in common is that they’re in commercial airspace,'” McDaniel said.

He’s urging the public to not be alarmed and to appreciate the efforts being done to combat the events.

“I really don’t see any reason for the public to be concerned, I want them to be intrigued, I want them to realize that our national security apparatus doing everything necessary for our protection,” McDaniel continued.

According to McDaniel, Americans won’t hear much information regarding the origin or purpose of these objects until they’re recovered and thoroughly analyzed.