Exploding Takata airbag inflator kills Arizona driver

FILE – This June 25, 2017 file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Bankrupt air bag maker Takata is recalling about 1.4 million driver’s side inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. They also may not inflate properly to protect people in a crash. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Another person has been killed by an exploding Takata airbag inflator, bringing the worldwide death toll to at least 26.

The latest death occurred Aug. 20 in Mesa, Arizona, in the crash of a 2002 Honda Civic, according to a statement released Saturday by Honda.

It was the 17th death reported in the United States. Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash.

But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to moisture in the air.

The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel. The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled.