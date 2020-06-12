Extension signed to temporarily suspend evictions in Michigan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order today to extend protections for tenants and mobile homeowners from being evicted from their home until June 30th.

Executive Order 2020-118 also allows courts to put eviction-related proceedings on hold until after the COVID-19 emergency has passed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar