LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order today to extend protections for tenants and mobile homeowners from being evicted from their home until June 30th.
Executive Order 2020-118 also allows courts to put eviction-related proceedings on hold until after the COVID-19 emergency has passed.
Extension signed to temporarily suspend evictions in Michigan
