Fake websites selling face masks

Online scams have been an issue lately according to the ‘Better Business Bureau’. People are ordering face masks from certain websites, however many of those websites are fake.

These websites are using social media to advertise their false products. The N95 face masks are high in demand and these websites are selling those masks for a very low price.

Troy Baker, director of Better Business Bureau says, ” its not uncommon for you to see an add pop up on Facebook saying these masks are available and ready for you in stock.” He says, ” that is not the case, anytime you see something from one of these really hard to find items, odds are its probably going to be a scam.”

Baker says it is very important to check the websites you are ordering products from. Ask yourself: is the website familiar? Have you used it before? Most importantly look at the price of the items, if it is too good to be true it probably is.

The ‘Better Business Bureau’ encourages people to send a picture of the product or website they ordered from if they got scammed.