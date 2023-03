Tim Dempsey said Friday that he plans to work as the Interim Director of of Planning, Building, and Development..

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who previously worked for the City of East Lansing is now making a return.

Tim Dempsey will serve as Interim Director of Planning, Building, and Development. He is no stranger to the planning position, having held multiple jobs with the city over the course of 15 years.

Dempsey stopped working for the city in 2019 to pursue an opportunity at a consulting firm.

He will return to his former position while the city looks for a permanent director.