Family airlifted after crash involving Amish buggy

CAMDEN TWP., MICH (WLNS) — A family of four was airlifted to the hospital after their Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle according to Michigan State Police.

It happened just after 11:00 a.m. and troopers were dispatched to the crash on Dimmers Rd. in Camden Township.

All four occupants of the buggy were taken to hospitals in neighboring counties by helicopter. Troopers haven’t said who the people are or how severe the injuries were.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and police are still investigating the crash.