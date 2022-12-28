LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The family of Raymond Naseef held a celebration of life Wednesday morning after he died in the fire at Knob Hill Apartments.

The 52-year-old was the only casualty of the fire.

According to his obituary, Naseef was born in Florida and grew up in New Jersey.

He got a computer science degree from Rutgers and eventually moved to Michigan, where he worked as a software developer.

He’s survived by his wife and two kids who are 11 and 13.

The fire destroyed two buildings at the complex and left dozens of people homeless.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how it started.