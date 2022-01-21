Family, friends remember Elsie firefighter killed in a car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Elsie firefighter who tragically died in a car accident earlier this week.

Dozens of people are currently at Zach Miller’s visitation including some of Miller’s childhood friends who say he had the best sense of humor, and they wish that they had more time with him.

Miller was driving to Lansing where he worked part-time as a mechanic, when he was involved in a minor car accident.

Miller and the passenger of the other car were sharing information and checking for injuries when a car then hit them both.

The driver was a 17-year-old from Ovid.

Miller later died of his injuries, he was only 20-years-old.

He graduated from Ovid Elsie High School a few years ago and was one of the youngest members of the Elsie Area Fire Department.

His friends say he had a big personality that they’ll never forget.

“I grew up with Zach my entire life from the point when we were little kids up until now. He’s a really good guy like he said he was the reason I think we’re all together. He came to our wedding that was the last time I seen him. I wish we had a little more time with him on earth. Hard working, caring, loved everybody he didn’t have a piece of mean in him. Everybody that knew him loved him. I didn’t know one person who had anything bad to say about him. He was a really good guy.” Miguel & Emily Hernández, friends of Zach Miller

Miller’s funeral service will be held at the Ovid Elsie High School gym Saturday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m.