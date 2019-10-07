Family loses everything in a house fire, community steps in to help

Mindy Wood was supposed to get married next month. But instead of finalizing details for food and decor, she has to start from scratch and not just with her wedding, with everything.

Around 8:00 pm Sunday night, first responders were called to the 800 block of Lingle in Owosso for a house fire.

Firefighters distinguished the flames in an hour, but the damage was done.

“We lost all our personal belongings, everything is a complete loss. We lost our two beloved cats,” says Mindy.

The fire comes two weeks after Mindy lost her job and a week before she has to have knee surgery.

“What are we going to do? Where are we going to go? What about my kids? Where will we go from here? How will we rebuild?”

A donation page was started for Mindy and her family. In less than 24 hours it’s raised over $4,000. On November 2nd at 1:00 pm Riverbend bowl is hosting a fundraiser for the family, and A Storage is letting them use a space rent-free until they get a new home.

“I have no words, I can’t even express my gratitude”

Mindy may not know what to say, but she says she knows what to do.

“In the future, I will always pay it forward anytime I can.”