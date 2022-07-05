LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The family of a man who was killed after his car crashed into a home in Lansing is speaking out.

Almost two weeks ago, Joshua Burch was driving home from work at Little Caesars when he got into a crash on South Washington Avenue and Northrup Street.

Burch had just dropped off his co-workers after a 10-hour shift.

For Burch’s mom, the timing of her son’s death was extra painful.

“He passed away the day before my birthday,” said Melissa Ovalle, Joshua’s mother. “And all my kids had a huge party planned.”

Joshua had been working at Little Caesars for the last five years, where he had become a manager. Before that, he struggled with addiction, roughly from the time he was 15-26.

However, once Burch was clean, he committed his time to help others who struggle with addiction.

“For the past two and a half years, no drinking, no pills, no nothing, he did it all on his own. And he was so proud of his sobriety,” said Ovalle.

Scott Burch, Joshua’s dad, expressed his amazement with the number of people who spoke out at Josh’s funeral.

“It had to be at least 30 people or more come forward at the funeral talking about things he’s helped them with,” said Scott. “That was really amazing, hearing that.”

Now, Ovalle says all that she wants is the man responsible to be charged.

“From what I understand, he went to the hospital and then he was released,” said Ovalle. “And it’s like, there’s no justice for my son.”

Ovalle says the Fourth of July is a holiday that Joshua always looked forward to celebrating.

“Yesterday was his favorite holiday ever,” said Ovalle. “He didn’t get to celebrate that. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

The other person involved in the crash was treated for his injuries. Police say that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but now the Lansing Police Department is just waiting on toxicology reports.

According to LPD, “accident investigators continue to gather facts related to the events leading up to the incident to determine fault.”

Joshua Burch was laid to rest June 30, and his parents said they could use some help with funeral costs.