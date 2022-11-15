BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The start of firearm deer hunting also marks the grim four-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of a hunter in Clinton County. His family is marking the start of another season without their father by promoting hunter safety and appealing to the entire community for answers.

The family of 68-year-old Chong Yang met with hunters who stopped by the Bath Township buck pole Tuesday night. They said it was an opportunity to give back to a community that supported them.

“Every time we post things about my dad. Everyone is always sending prayers and love even before now they say “we know it’s a sensitive time for you guys”. The whole hunting community in Michigan have been amazingly great and just very supportive,” said daughter, Maivue Yang. “You know they mourn with us because it’s just like a brotherhood or a sisterhood it’s like a family bonding time.”

On Nov. 16, 2018, police said Yang was found dead with a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. on the 8500 block of East Clark Road, just east of Bath. Yang was wearing bright orange clothing at the time when he was hunting on public land. The family says that both his gun and backpack were missing.

“That weekend we were supposed to spend Thanksgiving together. To have that call, usually, that call from my mom means ‘daddy got a deer,’ we didn’t expect ‘dad’s gone, I can’t find dad,'” said Yang’s daughter.

She said it has been years of missed birthdays, weddings and hunting trips with her father gone. But she shared that investigators from Bath Township and the FBI have reassured the family that they’re still working on the case.

Last year, the FBI began seeking information to help them in the ongoing case. While daughter Ger Yang never joined the hunts, she still misses the smells and tastes of the meals her dad made.

“I just love the stew my dad makes out of the deer. Nobody can make it. To this day. I’m still very sad that I will never ever have my dad’s cooking,” she said.

For Maivue, she said the experience of the opening day brings her closer to her father.

“It’s something he taught me and it’s something I will carry on as his legacy is to continue hunting. Something all of my brothers still do. They all still hunt because it brings us that much closer to him,” said Maivue.

Bath Township is leading the investigation and the family said any tips can be called to detective Bryan Miller at 517-641-6271.