Family raises money for police officers with a Lemonade stand

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday afternoon a family in Williamston spent a few hours raising money for local police officers with a homemade lemonade stand.

Jennifer Allman and her son Wyatt decided to put the stand together earlier this week. It was a sign of support for officers and other first responders.

As the mother of a police officer, Jennifer said she wanted to let officers know that people in the community care about them after watching recent events.

“We all have to stay strong and keep the faith that eventually it’s going to calm down a little bit and just pray for everyone’s safety, for the officers and families of the officers,” said Allman.

The family said they raised about $600 dollars with their lemonade stand and they plan to use the money to buy a hot meal for local police and create snacks and goodie bags for local children in need.