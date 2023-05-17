INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Matthew Carlson is a Lansing police officer who was on duty when he got a call saying his two-month-old son, Laker, wasn’t breathing.

Matthew Carlson with son Laker.

“He wasn’t breathing, there was water coming out of his nose, there was blood everywhere I’m like ‘what the heck.’ I didn’t even know what to think.” said Carlson.

Laker’s mother, Paige, started CPR immediately. After calling 911, Ingham County Deputies were there in what Carlson said was “only minutes.”

“They did everything they were trained to do man,” said Carlson.

Body camera footage showed Ingham County Sergeant Jonte Slack hunched over the baby, performing CPR.

Screenshots from body cam footage shows Jonte Black rescuing Laker Carlson, who couldn’t breathe.

“He didn’t have any signs of life, he was pale, he was not moving, didn’t have a pulse,” said Sergeant Slack.

After 15 minutes of two-finger CPR, and with help from medical equipment, the baby started to come back. “I had a million thoughts going through my head, once the baby started coming around. There was just thoughts of extreme relief,” said Slack.

According to the parents, the baby was choking due to his oxygen machine leaking water. Sparrow employees have since given the parents a piece to fix the machine.

Laker Carlson rests after an Ingham County deputy saved his life.

Healthcare workers tend to Laker Carlson.

Thankfully, Laker suffered no damage from sergeant Slack’s CPR.

“Yeah yeah no long-term damage, so nothing, everything’s great we should be out of the hospital in a couple of days,” said Carlson.

For Slack, it’s another day on the job.

Jonte Slack reflected on saving an infants life last weekend.

“You just do what you need to do to accomplish the goal of the job,” he said.

But for Carlson, it’s a miracle.

“Thank you, you guys are heroes, nobody recognizes you for what you do, and I really really appreciate you, and my family will forever be in debt. Just happy to have our son,” said Carlson.

Carlson and Slack, recommend that everyone gets trained in CPR in case they ever find themselves in this situation.

It could be the difference between life and death.