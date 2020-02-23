Family remembers 14-year-old shot and killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A family is devastated and searching for answers after a deadly Jackson shooting.

Jackson police have not released the victim’s name, but his family said his name is Cameron Kasprzycki.

Police said the 14-year-old was shot and killed on Orange Street Friday night and his father found him lying by the driveway and called 911. Police also told 6 News he had a shot to his upper torso and was pronounced dead outside of their home.

His sisters are remembering Cameron and want justice. They said he was a good kid and the world is now missing somebody who was very important. He played cross country, basketball and track.

Even though he was their baby brother, the sisters said in so many ways it seemed like he was their big brother.

One sister said, “Everytime he called us he wanted to tell us about his muscles. He was working on them or wanted to race us at every holiday event. Very athletic, into sports, your average 14-year-old boy.”

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies said he’s praying for the boy’s family and said “We are taking actionable steps to reduce gun violence in our city.”

Dobies also said he wants to work with Gallagher and the Jackson Moms Demand Action chapter to see what they can do for the family.

We will continue to follow this case and bring you the latest information about this investigation. If you have any information that can help solve this case call Jackson Police at 517-788-4100.

A candle light vigil is being held tonight for the 14-year-old. We have a crew there and will bring you the latest Saturday night on 6 News at 11.