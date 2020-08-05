Family seeks justice after a deadly shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two brothers are dead after a shooting on Monday. Family of the victims and Lansing officials are asking for people in the community to help them find justice.

“This is senseless, uncalled for,” said the brother of the victims Brandon Scott. “Two of the sweetest most beautiful individuals that you’ll know.”

On Monday night around 6:30 p.m. a man starting shooting at the Pleasant Grove Plaza.

Chief Daryl Green said, “Most of us here are still having difficulty processing the logic and reasoning concerning this shooting.”

31-year-old Steven Jackson was shot and killed while 32-year-old Marcus Jackson, his brother, was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Marcus’s Mother Miranda Burton-Hinton said, “He worked hard to be a provider. My son had his children with him for a month on summer vacation and all he did on Monday was bring them home to their mother, dropped them off, met with his brother, and an hour later I get a phone call at work that your son has been shot.”

“As a mother, you can’t even imagine how my life has been altered by this altercation,” said Burton-Hinton. “And with great sadness, I have to announce today that at 6:00 yesterday afternoon Marcus was also pronounced dead.”

The family and Lansing police are hoping people in the community can help get that justice. 31-year-old Zacharey Diederichs was arrested and charged in connection to the crime.

Chief Green said, “At this point we don’t know if we have all the information.”

If you have any more information about this investigation, you can call Crimestoppers at 517-483-STOP.