LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the downtown area.

Decorations were put up Wednesday morning, including the classic red ornaments on the roundabout at Michigan Avenue and Washington Square.

Workers said it’s fun to be a part of the holiday tradition.

By the way, Friday is the annual celebration of Silver Bells in the City. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will go on until 9 p.m.

You can expect an electric light parade as well as a performance from past American Idol contestant and Dansville native Jacob Moran.