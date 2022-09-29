LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Farmers Markets at the Capitol is a staple in the downtown Lansing area and Thursday is your last chance to check it out this year.

The Michigan Farmers Market Association is putting on the final market and it will start at 9 a.m. on the Capitol lawn.

Sixty vendors from across the area will bring a wide variety of fresh foods, including items such as apples, squash, maple syrup, jelly, baked goods, and more.

The Michigan Farmers Market Association says market-goers truly enjoy the large selection to choose from.

“People come to the Market and ask us ‘will such and such vendor be there, I have to get more of that squash.’ Or you know they say ‘my family is going to be so mad at me if I don’t come home with another one of those quiches.’ So it is just such a good atmosphere. Everyone just has such a good time.” Hailey Lamb, Communications Manager | Michigan Farmers Market Association

Vendors will also bring Michigan-made products including clothing and other items such as flower bouquets.

Several food trucks will join the market along with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra, who will deliver special performances.

Organizers say the event that’s been held for 17 years strives to connect people with Michigan farmers and support local businesses.

To provide everyone equal access to nutritious food, the Farmers Market is accepting SNAP card benefits

To find more information on the Farmers Market click here.