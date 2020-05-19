LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A tip from the Ingham County Health Department and quick action by airport staff stopped a person who tested positive for COVID-19 from making it to the security checkpoint at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport.
The incident happened on Friday, May 15th, but the staff was able to keep passengers and employees safe. After they asked the person to leave the premises, the airport began its sanitization program to further ensure everyone at the airport was safe.
Fast-acting airport staff stops a person with COVID-19 in Lansing
