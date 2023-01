DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s office said a portion of Saginaw Highway is closed following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and car.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the eastbound lanes of Saginaw between Nixon and Upton Roads are closed while the sheriff’s office investigates the cause.

6 News is working to learn what caused this crash and who was involved.