Deputies are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Jackson last night at 8:30 p.m. It happened in Leoni township.

Officials say a 34 year old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree and was pronounced dead at a local hospital

Investigators suspect alcohol was involved.

This is an on going investigation. 6 news will continue to update you on-air, online, and on our 6 news app as we receive more information.