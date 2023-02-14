EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Parents have been desperate to pick up their kids since the shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.

Unfortunately for some, that just wasn’t an option.

One father who lives in California said that while he was fearful for hours leading up to the suspect’s death, he was reassured knowing that his daughter acted quickly.

Caroline Williams moved to Lansing from Los Angeles in 2021, putting nearly 2,000 miles worth of distance between her and her father, Clark Williams.

During Monday night’s lockdown, Caroline Williams, who is on the MSU row team, said she quickly called all of her roommates and told them to come home right away.

After that, she locked up their apartment and even placed a chair under the door knob.

Clark Williams is proud of his daughter for acting quickly, but it’s also sad for him that she needs to know what to do in the event of a shooting.

“But she just instinctively knew what to do,” said Clark Williams. “You know as a parent, I hate it that she knows how to do that. But at the same time, I’m thankful that she knows how to do that. It’s painful, it’s hard and I’m 2,000 miles away, so I can’t step in and put my arms around her and protect her.”

Caroline Williams spent Tuesday embracing her fellow Spartans and rallying with them.

She said it’s important more than ever right now to tell your friends and family “I love you,” because you never know what tomorrow holds.