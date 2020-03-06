Father stresses need for ‘Hope Not Handcuffs’ initiative

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are looking to give people a fighting chance rather than throwing them behind bars. LPD joined an initiative one father wishes he had for his son, a young man who died battling addiction.

LPD has joined the Hope not Handcuffs initiative. The program is for anyone struggling with a drug addiction.

“Essentially he met the wrong people and party with the wrong drug and ultimately became someone who was addicted to heroin,” Phil Pavona said. “We struggled with his substance abuse problem for about three years and he ultimately died in 2011 of an overdose at the age of 25.”

Pavona wishes there was a program like Hope not Handcuffs for his son.

“It’s very difficult to navigate that system to get your kid help,” said Pavona.

Since his son’s death Pavona has partnered with different agencies to keep other parents and families from losing a loved one too soon. The latest partnership is with Families Against Narcotics and the Lansing police.

Lansing police Chief Daryl Green said, “Drugs remain a viable concern for law enforcement and society as a whole.”

Anyone struggling with drug addiction can now walk into LPD and ask for help without the fear of being arrested.

“We will take them to the treatment facility,” Green said. “We will be respectful and we will do everything we can do to help them address the root cause of their issue.”

Pavona said, “Families try to do this on their own, I understand that, we did, it’s the wrong thing to do.”

Green wants his officers to be able to make a difference in the lives of people in their community, “And we’re trying to do everything we can do to be proactive in addressing those issues.”

Pavona said, “If we can help another family not bury a kid then, ya know, it makes some meaning, ya know, kind of making lemonade out of lemons.”