EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Days after a devastating house fire in Eaton County, a man has died as a result of his injuries.

Eaton County Fairgrounds made the announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday, March 5th.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jeremy Droscha due to injuries sustained in a house fire,” said the post.

The Charlotte father spent many years serving on the fair’s board, even serving as the board vice president.

“Jeremy was a big asset to our board, but more importantly a great friend to all of us,” continued the post.

Droscha had 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on 60% of his body.

The explosion occurred at the back of the house on the 2000 block of South Steward Road around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1st.

The fire department said the explosion could be felt about a mile away.

“He literally ran up burning stairs, grabbed his baby out of her bedroom, wrapped her up I’m assuming and got her out,” Droscha’s sister-in-law, Rachel Cromwell said.

The Charlotte Fire Chief said an explosion from a propane tank completely blew out part of the Droscha’s house, causing the fire.

His wife, Jessica Droscha, and their two other children were not there at the time. Jeremy and his 4-year-old, Aubrey, were the only two inside the house.

“She has one minor scratch on her and the back of her hair is a little singed and that is it. She’s completely fine because he ran up there and saved her life,” Cromwell said.

Now, what’s left of their house is rubble and broken glass.

Some of that support includes the more than $59,000 that’s been donated to the family’s GoFundMe.