EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dr. Anthony Fauci will be joined by other high-ranking federal officials at Michigan State University’s spring commencement.

On May 5, a group of former and current federal officials will help kick off MSU’s graduation season.

Attendees include undersecretary for nuclear security for the U.S. Department of Energy and administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby and member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and MSU faculty Lisa Cook.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the former chief medical adviser to the president and past director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci helped steer the U.S. through the COVID-19 pandemic. He became a target for Republican attacks during the pandemic.

The ceremony will begin with Hruby addressing masters and educational specialist degree recipients. She will also receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve, will speak to undergraduate degree candidates at 1 p.m. She will receive an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree.

Finally, Fauci will speak to doctoral candidates at 3:30 p.m. and receive an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree as well.

“In awarding honorary degrees, these notable leaders join the class of 2023 as beacons of excellence in our Spartans’ futures,” said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “Their stories from their college careers and early commitment to creating a better tomorrow will resonate and inspire graduating Spartans as they take this next step in their journey to change Michigan and the world.”