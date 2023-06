Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It has been nearly two weeks since anyone has heard from 12 year old Lakira Norman.

She was last seen in Lansing on June 13, the FBI said on Twitter.

Norman’s date of birth is Dec. 14, 2010. She has black hair and brown eye, standing at 5-feet tall and weighing around 90 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Norman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or 1-800-843-5678.