FBI offering $10K reward in death of Lansing man

Jerome Ezell’s remains were found more than a year after he went missing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are asking for your help with a 2017 murder.

Jerome Deshaun Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department on Nov. 7, 2017.

More than one year later, Ezell’s remains were discovered in a wooded area off I-94 in Van Buren County on Dec. 12, 2018.

Now, four years after he was originally reported missing, the FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals(s) responsible for Ezell’s murder.

The service OnStar helped authorities find Jerome’s vehicle at 1175 N. Fairview St. in Lansing and when officials arrived, they found Ezell’s infant son in his car seat. Foul play is suspected in the death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Troy Johnston of the Michigan State Police at 517-898-1285, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP or FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323