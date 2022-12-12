MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials from the FBI and the East Lansing Police Department have been removing boxes from a home Monday.

The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.

Members of the East Lansing Police Department, the FBI, and several unmarked vans are outside the home.

Neighbors tell 6 News a younger man recently moved into the house and that law enforcement has been there since roughly 6 a.m.

At this time that is all the information we have. As soon as we learn more we will update you on this article.