Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok

Un hombre abre la aplicación TikTok en su teléfono el 21 de julio de 2020, en Islamabad, Pakistán. (AP Foto/Anjum Naveed, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal judge on Sunday postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. smartphone app stores around midnight.

A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election.

The judge, Carl Nichols of the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia, did not postpone that later ban.

The ruling followed an emergency hearing Sunday morning in which lawyers for TikTok argued that the administration’s app-store ban would infringe on First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.

