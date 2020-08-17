SAGINAW, Mich. (WLNS) – A federal official is scheduled to be in Saginaw on Tuesday, August 18th to make a major conservation announcement.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will meet with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge.
He will conduct a site inspection before making a major conservation announcement, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The Department of the Interior is tasked with conserving and managing natural resources and cultural heritage. The department provides scientific information about natural resources and natural hazards.
Federal official to make “major conservation announcement” in Michigan on Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WLNS) – A federal official is scheduled to be in Saginaw on Tuesday, August 18th to make a major conservation announcement.