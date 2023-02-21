DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A person was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop by Michigan State Police.

The stop happened on Waverly Road at Glenburne Boulevard in Delta Township, police say.

Officials say after an investigation, the subject was found to have a handgun in the car without a Concealed Pistol License.

In addition, MSP says the subject was out on bond for another felony offense and for violating a personal protection order.

Police say the subject was also in possession of an oxycodone tablet without a prescription.

The person was lodged at the Eaton County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon, violation of bond, violation of a personal protection order, and possession of Oxycodone.