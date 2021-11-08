Fenner Nature Center turning Sycamore Creek Driving Range into preschool

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fenner Conservancy has announced they are expanding and they now have the 53-acre Sycamore Creek Driving Range.

The site’s previous pro shop is under construction, utilizing a $47,000 grant from the Dart Foundation. It will be the new Fenner Nature Preschool’s indoor space.

The Dart Foundation Discovery Classroom will be the main area for learning.

The long-term usage of the remaining acreage is still being determined with the nonprofit.

“Both the Dart Foundation Discovery Classroom and Sycamore Creek’s outdoor spaces will provoke intellectual, physical, social and emotional learning opportunities, while developing an appreciation and comfort level for nature that will last lifetimes,” Executive Rirector, Liz Roxberry said.

Fenner Conservancy’s site proposal was selected by the City of Lansing through its Request For Proposals process.

“Originally, the Fenner Nature Preschool was going to be housed in Fenner’s Visitor Center basement. However, the basement space presented several challenges that would have made the required renovations inaccessibly expensive,” Roxberry said. “When we were notified Sycamore Creek was coming available and walked through the pro shop, my first thought was ‘it’s like this building was made to be a preschool.’” Executive Director, Liz Roxberry

With little renovations needed, Fenner has the opportunity to put the Dart Foundation’s grant towards upgrades and furnishings.

The Fenner Nature Preschool will be used to help children three to five learn. The program will utilize learning in an indoor and outdoor environment.