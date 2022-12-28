LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fidler’s on the Grand, a family-owned restaurant in Lansing, will be closed until further notice.

Mark and Lisa Taylor own the Lansing restaurant, and are both in the hospital after being involved in a terrible 46-car crash in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Ultimately, four people were killed in the crash, including 19-year-old Emma Smith from Webberville, a family-friend of the Taylors who was traveling with them during the crash.

The whole Taylor family is still in the hospital being cared for.

In an update on Facebook on Wednesday, the family said they are still grieving the loss of Smith.

“Friends the weight of this tragedy is more then I can find words to express,” the family said in a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “My son’s girlfriend who was coming with us to celebrate Christmas is no longer here with us on this earth. Her sweet beautiful spirit went home to be with Jesus. All I ask is that you keep her family in your prayers.”

Multiple fundraisers have been started since the deadly crash.

The “GiveSendGo” fundraiser for the Taylor Family can be found here.

The “GoFundMe” for the family of Emma Smith can be found here.

The Facebook post was concluded with a message of gratitude to the restaurant’s patrons.

“Thank you for being the best customers and friends our family could have ever asked for.”