Fieger files $100 million lawsuits against Oxford School District

Dozens of police, fire, and EMS personnel work on the scene of a shooting at Oxford High School, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, In Oxford Township, Mich. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News via AP)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced today that he will be filing two $100 million lawsuits against the Oxford School District and some school employees after the shooting that killed four people.

Geoffrey Fieger, Courtesy of FiegerLaw.com

The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a 17-year-old senior who was shot in the neck Nov. 30, and her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth grader who was next to her at the time, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said.

Named in the suits are the Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Timothy Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers and a staff member.

According to Fieger’s website, the attorney has been practicing law for more than 40 years, with his firm being based out of Southfield, MI.

Fieger obtained his J.D. from the Detroit College of Law at Michigan State University in 1979.

Ethan Crumbley, 15-years-old, has been charged with numerous crimes for his alleged role in the incident.

His parents have also been arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Recently, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said she’ll be reviewing the Oxford shooting, despite the district’s rejection of her offer to be its third-party investigator

Nessel told The Associated Press she does not want to point fingers at school officials but that an investigation will identify the best practices and policies to prevent further violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.