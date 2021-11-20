More than a dozen fights broken up at Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For almost everyone, Silver Bells in the City was a time of holiday cheer.

Towards the end of the celebration, Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Lansing Police Department had to break up over a dozen fights between multiple minors.

According to MSP, there were approximately 100 people involved in various fights on the east side of the Capitol building.

The minors disregarded officers’ verbal directions to stop fighting.

Three people were then apprehended by officers for disorderly conduct, eventually being picked up by their parents after MSP contacted them.

Currently, paperwork is being turned in to Probate Court in Ingham County for review.

The fights lasted for one hour on the Capitol property, the large group of minors then left the area.

No further issues were reported.