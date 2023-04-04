People gather at the Spartan statue on Michigan State University campus to walk to a vigil at the Rock. (Feb. 15, 2023)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police released some good news Tuesday; the final student remaining at Sparrow Hospital from the shooting on campus on Feb. 13 has been discharged to another facility.

The student was previously in critical condition, but was stable when they were discharged from the hospital.

Before this news, the last update on the status of the students injured in the shooting came on March 22 when MSU Police and Public Safety announced on Twitter that a fourth student had been released from the hospital and only one student remained in critical condition.

Now, MSU Police say all five students are officially out of Sparrow Hospital.

Three students, Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, and Alexandria Verner lost their lives in the tragic shooting.