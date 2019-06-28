Fines hiked for fireworks violations in Lansing

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is reminding people that even though the July 4th holiday is just under a week away, fireworks may be set off beginning June 29.

But there are restrictions and heavy fines for people caught violating those rules.

Fireworks can be set off in Lansing beginning June 29th to July 4th between 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Since July 5th falls on a Friday this year fireworks can be set off that day between 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.

The fines for violating those rules have been increased this year to fall in line with state regulations.

Setting off fireworks outside the designated timeframe could result in a $1,000 fine.

The city is planning events for the 4th of July. Those events are:

• Downtown parade at 11:00 a.m.

• Concert at Adado Riverfront Park at 8:00 p.m.

• Fireworks at Adado Riverfront Park at 10:15 p.m.

You can see more information about fireworks safety tips here.