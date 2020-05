FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) - Sarah Ignash took a walk on the wild side as one of the roughly two dozen members of the Ferndale T-Rex Walking Club.

“It’s so much fun. Nobody can really see, (because) I have my mask on. And when I walk, I’m just smiling from ear to ear,” the 42-year-old Ignash said before donning her pink unicorn get-up and leading Monday’s impromptu parade.