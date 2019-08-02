UPDATE: Fire at home in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Authorities are on the scene of a fire at a multi-story home on the 600 block of Steward Ave.
The call came in just before 10:00 p.m. and several fire departments are responding to the active scene to put out the fire.
The home is on the city’s northwest side near Ganson St.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
