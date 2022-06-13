LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials investigated a fire at a warehouse in Lansing Monday.

The incident happened on the 1100 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave., across the street from the Lansing Board of Water and Light’s building in the area.

Fire officials told 6 News it was a cardboard fire they were dealing with, and as of around 11:30 a.m. it was mostly extinguished.

The official also said they were working through two stories of cardboard.

“Small fire in a cardboard recycling hopper,” Lansing Assistant Fire Chief Michael Tobin said. “Not much of a fire, just a lot of light smoke. The difficulty we’re having is just getting to the fire because the volume of cardboard.”

