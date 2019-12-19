JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Firefighters delivered a warm surprise to elementary school students.
The firefighters raised $3,500 to buy 180 coats to distribute to three Jackson area schools.
Firefighters met with students at Frost/Cascades Elementary and helped them try on their new coats.
Principal Martin DuBois says staff at the school identified which students could benefit from receiving a coat.
This is the first year Jackson area firefighters raised funds for coats.
They’re also delivering coats to Townsend Elementary School and Vandercook Lake High School.
Firefighters donate over 100 coats to elementary school students
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Firefighters delivered a warm surprise to elementary school students.