Firefighters donate over 100 coats to elementary school students

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan State Police is inviting fifth graders to participate in an annual poster contest.

The 2020 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest is an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and/or exploited children.

There are currently more than 800 missing children in Michigan and while many children return home, some unfortunately do not.

Michigan’s winning artist will have a shot at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and the opportunity to have their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster. Submissions are due by January 31, 2020.