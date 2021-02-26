UPDATE: Warehouse fire happened at fireplace repair business

Video courtesy: Go Green Landscaping

UPDATE (5:55pm): A witness fire tells 6 News the fire happened at a warehouse for Alpha & Omega Services – a business that specializes if stoves, fireplaces, and chimney inspection and cleanings.

Photo courtesy: Go Green Landscaping

Google lists the address of the business at 967 Norris Road, which would put it in the same area as the fire. The fire started around 5 p.m.

Scanner traffic – which is unconfirmed information – indicated that most of the fire is under control and that firefighters hope to have it out before 7 p.m.

Photo courtesy: Go Green Landscaping

UPDATE (5:37pm): Authorities tell 6 News a large fire warehouse fire west of Williamston involves hazardous materials.

Authorities wouldn’t let a 6 News crew near the scene because they describe it as a “haz-mat situation.” They’ve blocked access to the site from up to two miles away at Meridian Road to the west.

Smoke from fire can be seen for miles and is drifting along the mid-Michigan skyline.

Stay with 6 News. We’ll continue to update the story online and have a live report on 6 News at 6.

The warehouse fire near Williamston as seen from the WLNS TowerCam. The fire starts on the right. The line of smoke continues to the left.

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters are trying to douse the flames at a warehouse fire in Ingham County.

Scanner traffic suggests that several different departments have been called to help put out the fire at a warehouse.

Dispatchers say it’s happening at a warehouse near the intersection of Norris and Grand River Avenue. That’s just west of Williamston.

Police have closed Grand River at Meridian Road, which is east of Norris – and at Zimmer Road, which is west of Norris – to keep traffic away from the area.

6 News has a crew on the way and we’ll update you on air and online as we learn more.