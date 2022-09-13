LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A contagious strain of bird flu has been detected in Ingham County.

The Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a noncommercial backyard poultry flock.

This is the first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Ingham County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this strain of bird flu does not represent a high risk for public health.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development People recommends that people with domestic birds stay vigilant and protect their flocks with as many safety precautions as possible.

“Even though Michigan has not had a case of HPAI in domestic birds since May, the disease was regularly being found in the state’s wildlife, indicating the virus is still present in the environment,” said state veterinarian Nora Wineland in a press release.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza can be spread in several ways from flock to flock, including contact with wild birds and infected poultry.

The strain can also be spread through the equipment and clothing of caretakers.

For more information about highly pathogenic avian influenza in Michigan, click here.