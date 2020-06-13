First-ever Great Lakes Pirate Festival to be held in Mackinaw City

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — Calling all wanna-be pirates: It’s time to sport your most swashbuckling gear and point your compass toward the Straits of Mackinac for the first-ever Great Lakes Pirate Festival.

According to MLive, the event is being hosted by Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry in conjunction with the 2020 launch of the ferry service’s pirate ship excursions aboard the Good Fortune.

The pirate fest will be held June 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include a “pirate party” on Star Line’s Mackinaw City dock with a live DJ, pirate music, pirate trivia, photo ops, food and drinks, and two competitions — Talk Like a Pirate and Dress Like a Pirate — with prizes for participants as well as first-place winners.

The fest will also feature an all-ages pirate ship evening cruise under the Mackinac Bridge, with music, dancing, refreshments, and cannons, naturally.

In addition to the Mackinaw City event, Star Line’s Facebook page will be hosting virtual readings by authors of popular children’s pirate-themed books in the week leading up to the festival.

More information on the pirate ship cruises can be found on Star Line’s website.