First of her kind: Potter Park Zoo’s newest resident

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sophie, a female prehensile-tailed porcupine, became the newest member of the Potter Park family, arriving from Henry Dooly Zoo in Nebraska.

The prehensile-tailed porcupine is herbivorous and nocturnal, a native of Central and South America. The most notable features of the species are a large, rounded nose and a lengthy tail. The tail often acts as a “fifth-limb” for climbing, which can help with balance, and free up the claws for foraging. Sophie is the first prehensile-tailed porcupine to come to Potter Park Zoo.

Pat Fountain, animal care supervisor, explained why the newcomer is so exciting for the zoo, “A new species is always cause for celebration. This is a unique and exciting addition for us, and we can’t wait to introduce her”.

You can visit Sophie in the bird and reptile building, next to golden lion tamarins.