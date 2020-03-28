First patient dies from COVID-19 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson reported its hospital’s first patient death due to COVID-19.

The hospital released a statement saying the male patient was a resident of Jackson County and was 74-years-old and did have underlying health issues.

Due to patient confidentiality, no other details are being released.

“This is a sad day for our community and organization,” said President and CEO of Henry Ford Allegiance Health Paula Autry in the statement provided. “We would like to extend our prayers and most heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family and other loved ones and share our deepest thanks to our entire care team. They have been pouring their hearts and souls into patient care since this crisis began.”

Autry added, “While this situation is tragic and COVID-19 is new to us all, our response is not. The health care providers at Henry Ford Allegiance Health are well trained in infection prevention practices, and proper precautions are being used to keep our patients and front-line health care workers as safe as possible.”

Henry Ford Allegiance Health encourages community members to continue practicing vigorous prevention efforts, including:

Stay home and practice proper social distancing practices.

Washing hands frequently with soap and water.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throwing the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching face – especially eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay up-to-date on local COVID-19 information at HenryFord.com/COVID19Jackson. Important COVID-19 information is available at HenryFord.com/coronavirus.