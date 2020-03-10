First ‘pocket neighborhood’ house for sale in Eaton Rapids

The first homes are for sale in Eaton Rapids’ first “pocket neighborhood”.

The unit at 414 Haven St. #1 went on the market today for almost $175,000. It’s a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. There’s no basement. The other units will range in size from 600 to 1,100 square feet, with varying floor plans and designs.

Pocket neighborhoods can be described as a collection of homes surrounding a “green” or landscaped common area. Homeowners maintain their individual privacy. At the same time, residing in a small community can offer a greater connection with one’s neighbors, writes CBS author Ilyce Glink.

A local Realtor tells 6 News that the average asking price per square foot of housing in Eaton Rapids is about $104. The 864 square foot home being offered today is selling for almost $174,900. At $202 per square foot, it’s almost double the going-rate in the Eaton County hamlet.

The homes will be clustered together offering some common green space area for residents.

T.A. Forsberg Inc., an Okemos-based commercial and residential development is building the homes at the site of a former mobile home park that has been vacant for several years.