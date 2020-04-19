First responders in Jackson support frontline workers with a parade

At an age when most teens are pursuing a driver's license, TJ Kim is working towards a student pilot's certificate, and making a difference along the way.

Kim is a sophomore at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. The pandemic forced his campus to close for the year. It ended his lacrosse season and put a crimp in his studies. But the school still expects students to do academic work at home, and also to do good works for others.