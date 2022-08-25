IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A fish die-off along an Ionia County Creek has residents concerned about possible run-off pollution.

The creek’s picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.

Neighbors say some time this past weekend they started noticing that fish were circling near the surface. Since then, dead fish have been washing up along the creek banks.

Officials with the state’s Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy say they are working with the Department of Natural Resources to find a cause for the die-off.

State biologists were reviewing the scene earlier Thursday. Some people who live here claim cow manure runoff is to blame. One man says it’s a heartbreaking sight.

“It’s where we go to enjoy Mother Nature and if this keeps getting taken away and getting contaminated we’ll lose one of our most valuable assists in Pewamo and that’s sad,” said resident Terry Evans.

6 News has reached out to the DNR for an update, but we have yet to hear back.

For now, dead fish continue to wash up.